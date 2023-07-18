The recent floods in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have caused extensive damage to public and private properties.

Recent floods due to torrential rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and other parts o f North India have caused an economic loss of about Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 crore, according to a report by SBI research.

The SBI Ecowrap report, released by the Economic Research Department of the bank on Monday, stated that the heavy toll of natural disasters such as cyclones, floods and earthquakes is a matter of grave concern for the country and suggested that a ‘disaster pool’ should be created involving the insurance sector.

“While the current status of economic loss due to these floods is yet to be estimated, we believe this in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 crore,” the report said.

The recent floods wreaked havoc in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi.

“In Himachal Pradesh , roads, transformers, electric sub-stations and water supply schemes have suffered extensive damage. As per an initial estimate, the loss could be in the range of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore,” the Ecowrap added.

Even Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had expressed that the losses in the state could amount to Rs 5,000 crore, according to reports.

Since 1990, India has witnessed the third-highest number of natural disasters, trailing behind only the United States and China.

The country has seen 764 natural disasters since 1900, out of which most were floods and storms, as per the SBI report. From 1900 to 2000, India witnessed 402 events, and from 2001-2022, about 361 such events occurred.

Moreover, about 100 crore people have been impacted by natural disasters and about 85,000 people have lost their lives since 2001.

The SBI report also stated that there is a crucial protection gap as most of the damages were not insured.

The report emphasised that the country needs a ‘disaster pool’ and ‘out-of-the-box solutions’ for natural disaster risks involving the insurance sector.