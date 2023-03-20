The Kisan Mahapanchayat will be held to press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha — an umbrella body of farmers’ unions — said in a statement on Sunday.

Thousands of farmers from all over India are on their way to Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Monday for the Kisan Mahapanchayat, protesting for a minimum support price. In view of this, Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for Delhi residents and deployed over 2,000 security personnel to ensure the safety and security of people.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the event goes smoothly, the police said on Sunday. Police personnel will be deployed for crowd management and to ensure that no unauthorised person gains entry and disrupts law and order.

”We have deployed more than 2,000 security personnel to ensure that the event goes peacefully and law and order is maintained,” a senior police official said.

According to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, around 15,000-20,000 people are likely to participate in the Kisan rally organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on March 20. They are expected to start arriving at Ramlila Maidan starting Sunday night.

The public and motorists have been advised to avoid roads around the Ramlila Maidan, especially JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Ajmeri Gate Chowk, a traffic police official said.

The traffic police have identified the following diversion points: Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road R/L, Ajmari Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JN Marg, R/A Kamala Mkt. to Hamdard Chowk, Bhabhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk.

Traffice restrictions/regulations/diversions may be imposed on the following roads/stretches and those surrounding them starting 9 am on Monday:

# Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk

# From Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamala Mkt., Vivekanand Marg

# JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)

# Chaman Lal Marg

# Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road

# R/a Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk

# Paharganj Chowk and R/A Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued some instructions to the general public:

# People are advised to avoid above mentioned roads/stretches.

# Commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

# Avail public transport to help decongest roads.

# Park vehicles only at designated parking lots.

# Avoid roadside parking as it causes a hindrance to normal traffic flow.

# In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, provide information to the police.

What do the farmers want?

Addressing a press conference in Delhi , Morcha leader Darshan Pal said, ”The Centre must fulfil the assurances it gave to us in writing on December 9, 2021, and also take effective steps to mitigate the ever-increasing crisis faced by farmers.”

The Morcha spearheaded an over a year-long agitation against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws. It suspended the movement in December 2021 following a government assurance to consider the farmers’ pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during the agitation and a legal guarantee for MSP.

It has also urged the Centre to dissolve the committee on MSP, alleging that it is contrary to their demands.

The farmers’ unions’ demands also include a pension of Rs 5,000, a debt waiver, compensation for those who died during the farmers’ stir and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.

”The Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, referred to the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) should be withdrawn. The Centre had given a written assurance that the bill will be introduced in Parliament only after discussion with the SKM but despite this, it introduced the Bill,” the Morcha said in its statement.

It also reiterated the demand for free power for agricultural purposes and 300 units for rural households.

The farmers are also demanding the Indian government grant MSP at full cost with an additional 50 percent, according to an India Today report.

They do not want any corporates or multi-national companies (MNCs) intervening in agriculture, agro-processing or food supply. There should be no foreign investors in agricultural land, either, they say.

The farmers are also calling for the implementation of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement (LARR) Act, 2013.

