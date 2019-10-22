Delhi is India's crime capital, latest government data shows
Updated : October 22, 2019 10:21 AM IST
The new data released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) on Monday, reveals that in terms of overall registration of crime under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) the percentage share of Delhi is over 40 among 19 metros that also includes Lucknow, Patna and Kanpur.
Mumbai which earlier was seen as a crime capital managed to lower its crime rate and is placed at number 5 with only 127 cases of murder being registered in 2017.
