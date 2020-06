Delhi government will soon remove 70 percent Corona Tax levied on alcohol and a formal order is likely to be issued in the next few days, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The decision is taken by the state government after noticing tax pilferages, sources added.

The state government expects revenues to pick with further opening up of the economic activities.

The Kejriwal government had imposed a 'special coronavirus fee' of 70 percent on maximum retail price (MRP) on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption ‘off the premises’, starting May 5.