Delhi govt proposes Rs 69,000 crore Deshbhakti budget to mark 75th I-Day Updated : March 09, 2021 09:48 PM IST Delhi government to showcase "Kejriwal Model of Governance" and journey of the national capital in the last 75 years Government says budget of Rs 69,000 crore is proposed to be mainly financed from its own resources Published : March 09, 2021 09:46 PM IST