  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy

Delhi govt proposes Rs 69,000 crore Deshbhakti budget to mark 75th I-Day

Updated : March 09, 2021 09:48 PM IST

Delhi government to showcase “Kejriwal Model of Governance” and journey of the national capital in the last 75 years
Government says budget of Rs 69,000 crore is proposed to be mainly financed from its own resources
Delhi govt proposes Rs 69,000 crore Deshbhakti budget to mark 75th I-Day
Published : March 09, 2021 09:46 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

GST compensation shortfall released to states reaches Rs 1.06 lakh crore

GST compensation shortfall released to states reaches Rs 1.06 lakh crore

US H-1B visa: Registration for FY22 has started today, window closes on March 25; all you need to know

US H-1B visa: Registration for FY22 has started today, window closes on March 25; all you need to know

PM launches Maitri Setu: All you need to know about 1.9 km-long bridge between India & Bangladesh

PM launches Maitri Setu: All you need to know about 1.9 km-long bridge between India & Bangladesh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement