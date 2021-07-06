Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • economy>
    • Delhi govt collects Rs 5,281 crore GST in Q1FY22

    Delhi govt collects Rs 5,281 crore GST in Q1FY22

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    In April-June 2021-22, the Goods and Services (GST) tax collection was Rs 5,281 crore that was higher than Rs 2,943 crore in the corresponding period last year, said a senior Delhi government officer. The increase in GST is a sign of growing commercial and trade activities after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said.

    Delhi govt collects Rs 5,281 crore GST in Q1FY22
    In a sign of revival in the city economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the Delhi government collected Rs 5,281 crore GST in the first quarter of the current financial year, officials said. Delhi was under complete lockdown due to a surge in COVID cases in the second wave, from April 19 till May 31, following which the phased unlock process began with allowing construction and manufacturing activities.
    In April-June 2021-22, the Goods and Services (GST) tax collection was Rs 5,281 crore that was higher than Rs 2,943 crore in the corresponding period last year, said a senior Delhi government officer. The increase in GST is a sign of growing commercial and trade activities after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said.
    Tax officials of the Delhi government said total revenue earning through GST, VAT and excise tax in the first quarter of the current financial year was over Rs 5,753 crore.
    Tags
    Next Article

    OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices stable today

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ONGC124.05 3.10 2.56
    Tata Motors350.95 4.85 1.40
    JSW Steel679.65 6.90 1.03
    Gland3,524.90 36.40 1.04
    HDFC Bank1,505.30 9.85 0.66
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,505.10 10.10 0.68
    UltraTechCement6,762.90 44.20 0.66
    Maruti Suzuki7,648.30 50.70 0.67
    Tata Steel1,163.00 6.20 0.54
    Bajaj Finance6,101.15 29.30 0.48
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,069.65 -5.00 -0.47
    Nestle17,580.00 -61.35 -0.35
    Adani Ports708.15 -1.90 -0.27
    Bajaj Finserv11,879.20 -43.90 -0.37
    Axis Bank758.50 -1.85 -0.24
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,069.35 -5.45 -0.51
    Nestle17,566.20 -68.35 -0.39
    Bajaj Finserv11,887.40 -37.25 -0.31
    Axis Bank758.60 -1.55 -0.20
    Bharti Airtel522.85 -1.05 -0.20

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.30000.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee88.24500.13200.15
    Pound-Rupee103.20700.35500.35
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67020.00070.11
    View More