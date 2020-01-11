#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Delhi government schools "outperformed" private peers: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Updated : January 11, 2020 07:37 PM IST

The comments from the MIT professor, whose work on poverty alleviation won him the coveted Nobel Prize recently, come weeks ahead of the Delhi polls.
Banerjee said the Delhi government schools have "outperformed" the private ones. He said private schools are "terrible" from an outcome perspective.
The economist, who has been a notary of stimulating demand to boost growth, also said that the budget deficit numbers are a little bit imaginary.
