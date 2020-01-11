Delhi government schools "outperformed" private peers: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
Updated : January 11, 2020 07:37 PM IST
The comments from the MIT professor, whose work on poverty alleviation won him the coveted Nobel Prize recently, come weeks ahead of the Delhi polls.
Banerjee said the Delhi government schools have "outperformed" the private ones. He said private schools are "terrible" from an outcome perspective.
The economist, who has been a notary of stimulating demand to boost growth, also said that the budget deficit numbers are a little bit imaginary.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more