Delhi extends old excise policy for 6 months — Check dry-day list

There will be five dry days when the sale of liquor will be prohibited in Delhi — Mahavir Jayanti on April 15, Good Friday on April 19, Buddha Purnima on May 18, Eid al-Fitr on June 4 and Eid al-Adha on July 31.
The Delhi government has decided to extend the old excise policy for an additional six months. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on Monday, and officials were instructed to prepare a new excise policy soon.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach?
Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study
Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint
Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India
Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The liquor policy was set to expire on March 31, but the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has extended it until September 30. The policy allows the sale of liquor in the national capital and regulates the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages.
However, during these six months, there will be five dry days when the sale of liquor will be prohibited in the city. These days include Mahavir Jayanti on April 15, Good Friday on April 19, Buddha Purnima on May 18, Eid al-Fitr on June 4 and Eid al-Adha on July 31.
The delay in the implementation of the new regulations was linked to the investigation into purported irregularities in the 2021-22 policy and the arrest of Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister and excise minister.
First Published: Mar 15, 2023 1:41 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!