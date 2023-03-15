Delhi extends old excise policy for 6 months — Check dry-day list

English
homeeconomy NewsDelhi extends old excise policy for 6 months — Check dry day list

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 15, 2023 1:52:06 PM IST (Updated)

There will be five dry days when the sale of liquor will be prohibited in Delhi — Mahavir Jayanti on April 15, Good Friday on April 19, Buddha Purnima on May 18, Eid al-Fitr on June 4 and Eid al-Adha on July 31.

The Delhi government has decided to extend the old excise policy for an additional six months. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on Monday, and officials were instructed to prepare a new excise policy soon.

The liquor policy was set to expire on March 31, but the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has extended it until September 30. The policy allows the sale of liquor in the national capital and regulates the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages.
ALSO READ | Delhi liquor stores rush to sell stock as old policy makes a comeback | Explained
However, during these six months, there will be five dry days when the sale of liquor will be prohibited in the city. These days include Mahavir Jayanti on April 15, Good Friday on April 19, Buddha Purnima on May 18, Eid al-Fitr on June 4 and Eid al-Adha on July 31.
ALSO READ | Delhi’s AAP government reverts to old liquor regime amid protests and probes
The delay in the implementation of the new regulations was linked to the investigation into purported irregularities in the 2021-22 policy and the arrest of Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister and excise minister.
First Published: Mar 15, 2023 1:41 PM IST
