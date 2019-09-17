#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
‘Delhi Declaration’ at desertification summit: So near yet so far

Updated : September 17, 2019 04:25 PM IST

Restoration of land impacted by desertification and degradation can have long-term benefits for the development of society and thus a proactive approach is required to restore degraded land, held the recently concluded 14th Conference of Parties (CoP14) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).
Over 190 countries adopted the “Delhi Declaration” which focuses on issues ranging from management and restoration of degraded land to drought and climate change.
However, experts highlighted that the declaration diluted the importance of the rights of indigenous communities and women over land.
'Delhi Declaration' at desertification summit: So near yet so far
