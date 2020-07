Delhi Chief Minister Arvinf Kejriwal said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi was improving and that the plasma bank started last week would be of help.

"Our team is calling up people requesting them to donate plasma, if you receive such a call please don't refuse. Hospitals should also give counselling to patients who have recovered and encourage them to donate plasma," Kejriwal said.

He said that the number of people who need plasma was more than those coming forward to donate it. He urged all who were eligible to come forward and donate plasma, saying it would not cause any pain or weakness.