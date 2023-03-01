English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsCommercial and Domestic LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.5 and Rs 50 — check new rates here

Commercial and Domestic LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.5 and Rs 50 — check new rates here

Commercial and Domestic LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.5 and Rs 50 — check new rates here
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 1, 2023 7:42:55 AM IST (Updated)

While Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.50, Domestic LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) prices increased by Rs 50. New rates are effective from March 1, 2023.

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.50 to Rs 2119.50 in Delhi, sources said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Domestic LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) prices also increased by Rs 50 to Rs 1,103 in Delhi, sources were quoted by ANI as saying.

Recommended Articles

View All
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism

Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments

Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments

Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert

Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert

Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


New rates are effective from March 1, 2023.
The last time the price of the commercial gas cylinder rose was on January 1, 2023. The prices in Delhi had then shot up to Rs 1,769.
First Published: Mar 1, 2023 7:28 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

LPG cylinder pricelpg price

Next Article

India needs 5.1% growth in March quarter to achieve 7% annual target, says CEA Nageswaran

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X