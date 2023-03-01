Commercial and Domestic LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.5 and Rs 50 — check new rates here

While Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.50, Domestic LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) prices increased by Rs 50. New rates are effective from March 1, 2023.
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.50 to Rs 2119.50 in Delhi, sources said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Domestic LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) prices also increased by Rs 50 to Rs 1,103 in Delhi, sources were quoted by ANI as saying.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments
Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert
Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
New rates are effective from March 1, 2023.
The last time the price of the commercial gas cylinder rose was on January 1, 2023. The prices in Delhi had then shot up to Rs 1,769.
First Published: Mar 1, 2023 7:28 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!