Commercial and Domestic LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.5 and Rs 50 — check new rates here

While Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.50, Domestic LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) prices increased by Rs 50. New rates are effective from March 1, 2023.

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.50 to Rs 2119.50 in Delhi, sources said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Domestic LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) prices also increased by Rs 50 to Rs 1,103 in Delhi, sources were quoted by ANI as saying.

The last time the price of the commercial gas cylinder rose was on January 1, 2023. The prices in Delhi had then shot up to Rs 1,769.