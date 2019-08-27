Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces waiver of water dues

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday waived off water arrears of about 13 lakh people with functional water meters.

"Some of these arrears are due to consumers but some are also due to incorrect billing," Kejriwal told the media.

While the waiver will be for those having domestic water meters, those installing the meters by November 30 can get their late payment surcharge waived off.

"This is an open invite to the people of Delhi to join the mainstream and install water meters. Only those consumers who have installed meters before November 30 will get the benefit of this scheme."