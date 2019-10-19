Economy
Delhi Cabinet approves Rs 36 crore expenditure for anti-pollution campaigns
Updated : October 19, 2019 08:33 PM IST
While there has been a 25 per cent reduction in pollution in Delhi, the winter months see a major spike in pollution levels, it said.
According to the statement, one of the major reasons behind this increase in pollution levels is the stubble burning that takes place in Delhi's neighbouring states.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more