Delhi government's 2023-24 budget outlay could be close to Rs 80,000 crore

Mar 16, 2023

The annual budget size for the government in the year 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the previous year.

According to officials, the Delhi government's budget outlay for the fiscal year 2023-24, to be presented in the upcoming assembly session, may be close to Rs 80,000 crore due to an increase in tax revenue. The Delhi Assembly session begins tomorrow March 17 and the budget will be presented on March 21.

The tax collection of the government in the current and the next financial year is expected to remain as per estimates, they said on Wednesday.
The budget session of the Delhi assembly will commence on March 17 with Lt Governor V K Saxena addressing the House. The budget will be presented on March 21 and will be preceded by an Outcome Budget of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.
Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot will present his first budget in the assembly.
He was given charge of the department after the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.
”Budget preparation is exciting but a very time-consuming exercise. Days are filled with endless cups of coffee and non-stop meetings with officers,” Gahlot said in a tweet.
ALSO READ | Delhi ministers, MLAs salaries and allowances hiked by over 66% ahead of Budget session
Ahead of the upcoming Budget, the Delhi government issued a 66 percent increase in the salaries of Delhi ministers and MLAs after receiving the President's nod.
Officials said apart from health and education, the budget may have significant outlay for infrastructure development, particularly roads, in the city.
 
