Deputy CM Sisodia presents Rs 75,800 cr Delhi budget for FY 2022-23; focus on jobs, healthcare

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced a Rs 75,800 crore budget for FY 2022-23 for the national capital on Saturday with the primary focus on employment. This is about 9.86 percent higher than the budget estimate of Rs 69,000 crore in FY22 and two and half times the expenditure of Rs 30,940 crore in the year 2014-15.

“COVID-19 pandemic has had severe damage on the social and economic progress of the entire country. Delhi is no exception…My agenda in this budget is to create new jobs for the people of Delhi and to boost economic recovery from damage caused due to COVID-19, GST, and demonetisation,” he said in his Budget speech.

Sisodia said, ‘Rozgar Budget’ aims to provide 20 lakh new jobs and new entrepreneurship opportunities to youth. It will also benefit already established enterprises and businesses, he said.

Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current market prices is likely to increase from Rs 7,85,342 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 9,23,967 crore in 2021-22, i.e growth of 17.65 percent. Real growth rate of Delhi's GSDP in FY22 is likely to be 10.23 percent, he added.

Here are key highlights of the budget

Employment: The budget aims to generate 20 lakh new jobs and to increase the percentage of the working population in the national capital Delhi from the current 33 percent to 45 percent in the next five years. Out of the total population of 1 crore 68 lakh people of Delhi, these 56 lakh people who do some employment at present, we will have to increase their number to 76 lakhs, Sisodia said.

Priority sectors to create new jobs: Retail, food and beverages, logistic and supply chain, travel and tourism, entertainment, construction, real estate, and green Energy

Markets: Delhi plans to redevelop and transform iconic markets of the city into attractive tourist destinations and for this, the government has proposed an expenditure of Rs100 crore, the Deputy CM said.

At least 1.5 lakh new job opportunities will be created in the next five years from within just five markets. Delhi will have a yearly 'Delhi Shopping Festival' to invite people of country and world to shop. These festivals will increase the number of tourists by about four lakh. The festival will benefit hotels, restaurants, tourism, and other businesses and a favorable impact on the lives of 12 lakh people employed in these sectors, Sisodia assured.

The Delhi government will introduce the concept of Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival and Delhi Bazaar scheme. The scheme will provide an online platform to local merchants. The government also plans to develop a market in Gandhinagar as a 'Grand Garment Hub' for readymade garments textile, Sisodia said. The programme is expected to create more than 40,000 new employment opportunities in next five years, he added.

Healthcare: Delhi government has proposed budgetary provision of Rs 9,769 crore for the health sector for FY23. Improving health services can increase life by about 24 healthy days per person per year, he said.

Remodeling of 15 existing hospitals has started and proposals are being prepared for four new hospitals. This will increase capacity by 16,000 beds. The government proposed Rs 1,900 crore for construction of new hospitals and the remodeling of existing government hospitals.

Under Delhi Arogya Kosh, free treatment, surgery, radiology, and diagnostic services are being provided to those patients through identified private hospitals, if their treatment is not possible in Delhi government hospitals due to any reason, he said.

There will be a Hospital Information Management System and Health Card. The QR code based e-health card will be made available to all Delhi citizens. It aims to help in identifying patients and getting basic information about their disease with geo-tagging, Sisodia said, adding that it will also help in getting information of family members. This will enable timely treatment as there will be a free 24-hour helpline for health card holders. They can get advice like where to get treatment for any disease, and what to do and also book appointments with doctors in hospitals. The government has proposed an outlay of Rs 70 crore for FY 2022-23 for this scheme.