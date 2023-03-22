Delhi Budget Live Updates: Gahlot says this year's budget focuses on making city 'clean, beautiful and modern'

1 Min(s) Read
By Akriti Anand  Mar 22, 2023 11:22 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Delhi Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates | Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot has started delivering his budget speech. He will soon table the budget for the financial year 2023-24. All eyes are on the tax revenues, infrastructure modifications and subsidies proposed in this year's budget. . The Budget is being presented amid row over Manish Sisodia's arrest amid probe over the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 'scam' case. Follow LIVE updates on Delhi Budget here:

Live Updates

Delhi Budget Live Updates: Kailash Gahlot says GSDP growth rate estimated at 9.18%

Mar 22, 2023 11:22 AM

Will eliminate all landfill areas in Delhi: Kailash Gahlot

Mar 22, 2023 11:19 AM

Kailash Gahlot on theme of Delhi Budget 2023-24

Kailash Gahlot said the Delhi Budget 2023-24 is deidcated to  "saaf, sundar and aadhunik Dilli (clean, beautiful and modern Delhi)".

Mar 22, 2023 11:17 AM

Delhi Budget LIVE updates: All eyes on Delhi in the wake of G20 meet, says Kailash Gahlot

Mar 22, 2023 11:15 AM

Delhi Budget Live Updates: Kailash Gahlot lauds zero-tolerance policy of Delhi govt

Kailash Gahlot lauded the zero-tolerance policy of Delhi government and "Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance".

Mar 22, 2023 11:11 AM

Delhi Budget Live Updates: Kailash Gahlot speaks in assembly, calls Manish Sisodia his elder brother

Kailash Gahlot has started speaking in Delhi assembly. He said Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested in Delhi Excise policy, is like his elder brother.

Mar 22, 2023 11:08 AM

Delhi assembly session begins

Mar 22, 2023 11:03 AM

Delhi Budget 2023 to be presented shortly

The Delhi assembly proceedings will resume at 11 am.

Mar 22, 2023 10:55 AM

When will Kailash Gahlot present the Delhi Budget?

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot will present the much-awaited Delhi Budget for the year 2023-24 at 11 am on Wednesday.

Mar 22, 2023 10:42 AM

Delhi ministers, MLAs salaries and allowances hiked by over 66% ahead of Budget session

After a gap of 12 years, ministers and MLAs in Delhi were granted a 66 percent hile in their salaries and allowances. This pay hike was announced days before the Delhi Budget session began on March 17. Who gets how much? Read full story here.

Mar 22, 2023 10:37 AM

When and where to watch Delhi Budget 2023

You can track LIVE updates on Delhi Budget 2023 on CNBCTV18.com and this LIVE blog. You can also check CNBC-TV18 Twitter for the latest news.  The Delhi assembly website will also LIVE telecast the budget.

Mar 22, 2023 10:09 AM

What Delhi Budget 2023 may propose

According to PTI sources, the Delhi budget is expected to have "the biggest" outlay of capital expenditure for infrastructure projects such as roads and double-decker flyovers.  A boost in tax revenue is also likely. Officials also said that apart from health and education, the budget might have a significant outlay for infrastructure development, particularly roads, in the city. Read full story here

Mar 22, 2023 10:06 AM

Delhi Budget to presented today | What we know so far

The Delhi government will present the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Wednesday. The budget outlay for the fiscal year is likely to be around Rs 80,000 crore. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had informed on Monday that the Ministry of Home Affairs had put a hold on the budget which was scheduled to be presented on Tuesday. The MHA had reportedly sought clarification from the Delhi government on the Budget proposals.

Sources told PTI that the central government sought clarification from the AAP government as its budget proposal had a high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.

After the row, the MHA approved the budget proposal on Tuesday and it was decided to table it on Wedensday.

Mar 22, 2023 9:57 AM