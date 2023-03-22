Delhi Budget Live Updates: Gahlot says this year's budget focuses on making city 'clean, beautiful and modern'

Delhi ministers, MLAs salaries and allowances hiked by over 66% ahead of Budget session
After a gap of 12 years, ministers and MLAs in Delhi were granted a 66 percent hile in their salaries and allowances. This pay hike was announced days before the Delhi Budget session began on March 17. Who gets how much? Read full story here.
When and where to watch Delhi Budget 2023
You can track LIVE updates on Delhi Budget 2023 on CNBCTV18.com and this LIVE blog. You can also check CNBC-TV18 Twitter for the latest news. The Delhi assembly website will also LIVE telecast the budget.
What Delhi Budget 2023 may propose
According to PTI sources, the Delhi budget is expected to have "the biggest" outlay of capital expenditure for infrastructure projects such as roads and double-decker flyovers. A boost in tax revenue is also likely. Officials also said that apart from health and education, the budget might have a significant outlay for infrastructure development, particularly roads, in the city. Read full story here
Delhi Budget to presented today | What we know so far
The Delhi government will present the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Wednesday. The budget outlay for the fiscal year is likely to be around Rs 80,000 crore.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had informed on Monday that the Ministry of Home Affairs had put a hold on the budget which was scheduled to be presented on Tuesday. The MHA had reportedly sought clarification from the Delhi government on the Budget proposals.
Sources told PTI that the central government sought clarification from the AAP government as its budget proposal had a high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.
After the row, the MHA approved the budget proposal on Tuesday and it was decided to table it on Wedensday.