Delhi Budget Live Updates: All eyes on tax revenues, proposals for health, education and infrastructure

Delhi Budget Live Updates: All eyes on tax revenues, proposals for health, education and infrastructure

By Akriti Anand   Mar 22, 2023 10:55 AM IST (Updated)
The Delhi Budget 2023-24 is all set to be presented on Wednesday. All eyes are on the tax revenues, infrastructure modifications and subsidies proposed in this year's budget. Kailash Gahlot will present the budget in the assembly today. The Budget is being presented amid row over Manish Sisodia's arrest amid probe over the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 'scam' case. Follow LIVE updates on Delhi Budget here:

Delhi Budget 2023 to be presented shortly

The Delhi assembly proceedings will resume at 11 am.

Mar 22, 2023 10:55 AM

When will Kailash Gahlot present the Delhi Budget?

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot will present the much-awaited Delhi Budget for the year 2023-24 at 11 am on Wednesday.

Mar 22, 2023 10:42 AM

Delhi ministers, MLAs salaries and allowances hiked by over 66% ahead of Budget session

After a gap of 12 years, ministers and MLAs in Delhi were granted a 66 percent hile in their salaries and allowances. This pay hike was announced days before the Delhi Budget session began on March 17. Who gets how much? Read full story here.

Mar 22, 2023 10:37 AM

When and where to watch Delhi Budget 2023

You can track LIVE updates on Delhi Budget 2023 on CNBCTV18.com and this LIVE blog. You can also check CNBC-TV18 Twitter for the latest news.  The Delhi assembly website will also LIVE telecast the budget.

Mar 22, 2023 10:09 AM

What Delhi Budget 2023 may propose

According to PTI sources, the Delhi budget is expected to have "the biggest" outlay of capital expenditure for infrastructure projects such as roads and double-decker flyovers.  A boost in tax revenue is also likely. Officials also said that apart from health and education, the budget might have a significant outlay for infrastructure development, particularly roads, in the city. Read full story here

Mar 22, 2023 10:06 AM

Delhi Budget to presented today | What we know so far

The Delhi government will present the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Wednesday. The budget outlay for the fiscal year is likely to be around Rs 80,000 crore. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had informed on Monday that the Ministry of Home Affairs had put a hold on the budget which was scheduled to be presented on Tuesday. The MHA had reportedly sought clarification from the Delhi government on the Budget proposals.

Sources told PTI that the central government sought clarification from the AAP government as its budget proposal had a high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.

After the row, the MHA approved the budget proposal on Tuesday and it was decided to table it on Wedensday.

Mar 22, 2023 9:57 AM

