Delhi Budget 2023: How Delhi plans to become 'saaf, sundar, aadhunik' city

The Finance Minister of Delhi also announced a proposal to expand sewer network to ensure clean Yamuna. The Delhi government aims to expand the network from 373 MGD (million gallons a day) in 2015 to 890 MGD in 2024.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot is presenting the budget for the financial year 2023-24 with Rs 78,800 crore.

Here are the major infrastructure outlays announced in the Delhi Budget 2023:

Kailash Gahlot has proposed a nine-point action plan to make city clean and modern

These include:

Upgrade and beautify 1400-km road network

26 new flyovers bridges

Three double-decker flyover

1600 electric buses including feeder buses

Electrification of bus depot

Three ISBTs, 2 multi level bus depots and 9 new bus depots

Construction of bus shelters

Six-point action plan for clean Yamuna

Eliminate landfills in Delhi

Further over Rs 19,400 crore has been allotted for beautifying and upgradation of Delhi roads in the next 10 years. Additionally Rs 722 crore for new flyover projects in Delhi. This includes Rs 320 crore for double decker flyover. The Delhi government has proposed making double-decker flyovers. The upper decker will be for metro and the below one will be for vehicles.