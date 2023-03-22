English
Delhi Budget 2023: How Delhi plans to become 'saaf, sundar, aadhunik' city

By Nishtha Pandey  Mar 22, 2023 12:32:32 PM IST

The Finance Minister of Delhi also announced a proposal to expand sewer network to ensure clean Yamuna. The Delhi government aims to expand the network from 373 MGD (million gallons a day) in 2015 to 890 MGD in 2024.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot is presenting the budget for the financial year 2023-24 with Rs 78,800 crore.

Here are the major infrastructure outlays announced in the Delhi Budget 2023:
Kailash Gahlot has proposed a nine-point action plan to make city clean and modern
These include:
  • Upgrade and beautify 1400-km road network
  • 26 new flyovers bridges
  • Three double-decker flyover
  • 1600 electric buses including feeder buses
  •  Electrification of bus depot
  •  Three ISBTs, 2 multi level bus depots and 9 new bus depots
  • Construction of bus shelters
  • Six-point action plan for clean Yamuna
  • Eliminate landfills in Delhi
    • Further over Rs 19,400 crore has been allotted for beautifying and upgradation of Delhi roads in the next 10 years. Additionally Rs 722 crore for new flyover projects in Delhi. This includes Rs 320 crore for double decker flyover. The Delhi government has proposed making double-decker flyovers. The upper decker will be for metro and the below one will be for vehicles.
    The Finance Minister of Delhi also announced a proposal to expand sewer network to ensure clean Yamuna. The Delhi government aims to expand the network from 373 MGD (million gallons a day) in 2015 to 890 MGD in 2024.
      X