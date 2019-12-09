Delhi breathes hazardous air, once again

Delhi on Monday woke up to hazardous levels of air quality, once again, with the index hitting a whopping 582.

Delhi's overall pm 2.5 level reached a maximum of 555, while pm 10 levels reached a maximum of 695. Both are prime indicators of how bad or good the air quality is.

Meanwhile, AQI levels in suburban Noida also touched 444 which is unhealthy, but Gurugram remained relatively better at 282, which is also unhealthy.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on Sunday advised Delhites to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. "Take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor if you get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it said in an advisory.

SAFAR in its air quality forecast said: "Under the calm, cold and moist conditions, dense fog is likely for the next 24 hours. Few biomass fire counts are observed, no significant biomass fire pm 2.5 contributions is expected in the coming days." It has predicted a "no significant improvement" in the air that we breathe, at least immediately.