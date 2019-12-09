Economy
Delhi breathes hazardous air, once again
Updated : December 09, 2019 11:51 AM IST
Delhi's overall pm 2.5 level reached a maximum of 555, while pm 10 levels reached a maximum of 695.
AQI levels in suburban Noida also touched 444 which is unhealthy, but Gurugram remained relatively better at 282, which is also unhealthy.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more