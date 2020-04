The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital remained in the "moderate" category on Saturday. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI of the national capital was on moderate with PM10 at 101.

The PM2.5 and O3 remained under the satisfactory mark.

The National Capital Region too reported a moderate level of the AQI touching the 195 mark in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and 106 in Haryana's Gurugram.

According to SAFAR's advisory, there may be minor health issues to sensitive people while there is no problem to general public.