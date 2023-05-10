Deep strength, Make in India & an Atmanirbhar Bharat key for India’s economic future: EAM S Jaishankar

“India’s services sector strength was a good excuse for not being good at manufacturing, but it’s time for India to move towards becoming a serious manufacturing power”, says S Jaishankar. He bats for strategic thinking to ease the pivot and building strong businesses, adding, “a strong business is a critical segment of national security.”

India’s ranking in various global economic and commerical metrics may have improved significantly in the past few years, but it’s time to really put the foot on the gas if India is to remain one of the fastest growing econmmies in the world and achieve the $5 trillion economy target by 2025. And the way to do that is to increase focus on making India a manufacturing super-power. That’s the word coming in from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He was speaking at the launch of G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant ’s latest book ‘Made In India: 75 Years of Business And Enterprise’.