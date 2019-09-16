#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Deep Dive: Manufacturing growth at near standstill as slowdown concerns mount

Updated : September 16, 2019 11:58 AM IST

Confidence in the Indian economy is giving way to uncertainty as growth in the labour-intensive manufacturing sector has come to a near standstill, braking to 0.6 percent in the last quarter from 12.1 percent in the same period a year earlier.
The economy grew at its slowest annual pace in six years in April-June, 5 percent. Many economists believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's signature economic policies are at least partly to blame.
Mid-size and small businesses, the backbone of much of India's economy, are still suffering from the combined consequences of demonetisation and implementation of GST, economists say.
Deep Dive: Manufacturing growth at near standstill as slowdown concerns mount
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

August WPI unchanged from July at 1.08%

August WPI unchanged from July at 1.08%

Gold prices rise over 1% on global cues

Gold prices rise over 1% on global cues

UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath

UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV