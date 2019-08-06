#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Declare UP’s Mirzapur forests as a conservation reserve, says study

Updated : August 06, 2019 04:11 PM IST

About 100 years ago, Mirzapur forest area in Uttar Pradesh was home to rich wildlife population including tigers and cheetah but the wildlife population has declined over the decades.
A camera trap study has now recorded a thriving wildlife system including the presence of several protected species that have been recorded for the first time, such as the Asiatic wild cat, rusty-spotted cat and leopard.
The study has recommended to the government to notify a part of the Mirzapur’s forest area as a conservation reserve with sloth bear as a flagship species. It noted that the Mirzapur forests are an important wildlife corridor for protected areas around it.
Declare UP's Mirzapur forests as a conservation reserve, says study
