  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

December FPI inflow at record high of Rs 62,016 crore

Updated : January 03, 2021 03:22 PM IST

This was the third consecutive month of net inflows.
The year 2020 also recorded the highest-ever yearly net inflow of FPIs into equities at over Rs 1.70 lakh crore.
FPI inflows into Indian equities surpassed the previous high of Rs 60,358 crore recorded in November 2020.
December FPI inflow at record high of Rs 62,016 crore

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

COVID-19: 18,177 new cases take India's tally to 1,03,23,965

COVID-19: 18,177 new cases take India's tally to 1,03,23,965

Bajaj Auto m-cap crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark; valuation higher than Yamaha, Harley-Davidson, Hero & TVS

Bajaj Auto m-cap crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark; valuation higher than Yamaha, Harley-Davidson, Hero & TVS

GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December

GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement