Business December FPI inflow at record high of Rs 62,016 crore Updated : January 03, 2021 03:22 PM IST This was the third consecutive month of net inflows. The year 2020 also recorded the highest-ever yearly net inflow of FPIs into equities at over Rs 1.70 lakh crore. FPI inflows into Indian equities surpassed the previous high of Rs 60,358 crore recorded in November 2020.