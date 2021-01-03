December FPI inflow at record high of Rs 62,016 crore

As foreign portfolio investments (FPI) surged amid the pandemic, December 2020 recorded the highest-ever monthly inflow of FPIs at Rs 62,016 crore.

FPI inflows into Indian equities surpassed the previous high of Rs 60,358 crore recorded in November 2020. This was the third consecutive month of net inflows.

The year 2020 also recorded the highest-ever yearly net inflow of FPIs into equities at over Rs 1.70 lakh crore.

The foreign investments into equities came on the back of excess liquidity due to stimulus measures globally, weak dollar, and low valuation of stocks.

In terms of purchase, FPIs initially preferred large-cap stocks till October. Later on, they enlarged their purchases to include the mid and small-cap segments, analysts said.

In terms of sectors, IT, pharma, banks, FMCG, metals, realty and oil & gas stocks were bought the most by FPIs in this year.

Analysts noted that going ahead, FPIs may continue to concentrate in the Indian market for the next one or two quarters.

Positive developments on the vaccine front to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic is also likely to boost investments.

In 2020, the Indian stock market witnessed net selling by FPIs during three months -- March, April and September.