December CPI inflation may rise to nearly 7%, says report

Just after the tension between the US and China subsided, President Donald Trump again created headlines by launching an attack to kill Iran’s top general Qassem Suleimani. This airstrike soured sentiments across global markets resulting in the worst fall of Indian equity markets in the last 6 months.

Despite the headwinds, which are strengthened because of the economic slowdown, a report by Standard Chartered believes that the markets will look for signs of consumption revival.

"Expect the markets to continue their upward trajectory with participation increasing from the broader market, which is slowly starting to play out", said the report.

With the Union Budget 2020 around the corner, all eyes are now on the December CPI data and GDP numbers. In the case of CPI inflation, the brokerage expects it to rise to 6.9 percent. Rising food prices, led by vegetables, remain the key driver with food inflation likely jumping to double digits after six years.

If there is a hike in telecom, medicine, and commodity prices, inflation could shoot over the 7 percent mark. The report said, “We have not assumed any impact from the 15-40 percent hike in prepaid telecom tariffs announced in December; historical analysis indicates that a very low share of variations in telecom tariffs translate to changes in the mobile charges sub-index of the CPI. However, if the tariff hike translates into an equivalent change in the relevant sub-index, the inflation impact would be c.30-70bps.”

In the case of medicine price hike, a 50 percent hike in prices will impact headline inflation by 5-10 bps, and a hike in oil and metal prices will eventually put upward pressure on core inflation. As oil companies have not yet raised retail prices, despite higher crude oil prices globally, CPI inflation could rise further in the coming months, the report added.