Economy
December CPI inflation may rise to nearly 7%, says report
Updated : January 07, 2020 04:15 PM IST
Despite all the negatives (factoring liquidity crisis or economic slowdown), the Standard Chartered report believes that the markets will look for signs of consumption revival.
Expect the markets to continue their upward trajectory with participation increasing from the broader market, which is slowly starting to play out, said the report.
Rising food prices, led by vegetables, remain the key driver with food inflation likely jumping to double digits after six years.
