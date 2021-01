The Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 4.59 percent in December from 6.93 percent in November, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Meanwhile, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted 1.9 percent in November.

Industrial production has been hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March last year when IIP contracted by 18.7 per cent in the month.

December CPI At 4.59% Vs 6.93% (MoM)

CPI Combined Food Price Inflation 3.41% Vs 9.43% (MoM)

Vegetables Inflation At -10.41% Vs 15.63% (MoM)

Fuel & Light Inflation At 2.99% Vs 1.90% (MoM)

Housing Inflation At 3.21% Vs 3.19% (MoM)

Clothing & Footwear Inflation At 3.49% Vs 3.30% (MoM)

Cereals Inflation At 0.98% Vs 2.32% (MoM)

Pulses Inflation At 15.98% Vs 17.91% (MoM)

Core Inflation At 5.7% Vs 5.8% (MoM)

Here is a sector-wise look at IIP data: