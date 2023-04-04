De-risking and beyond - EU China relations

In recent years, China has become an increasingly important economic and strategic partner for Europe. The country is Europe's largest trading partner and a significant source of foreign investment. European companies have also invested heavily in China, attracted by the country's large and growing consumer market, as well as its relatively low labor costs.

The recent remark made by Ursula Von Leyen regarding the de-risking of Europe’s interests in China brought in vogue another term to be discussed in the political and security circles across the globe. On the face of it, the term stands in reference to safeguarding the interests of the party in question, the application of the same may range from manufacturing to banking and even to the domain of strategic interests.

However, this economic dependence on China has become a concern for European policymakers, particularly in light of recent geopolitical developments. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, for example, has highlighted the potential risks associated with relying too heavily on a single external partner. Similarly, inflationary pressures and other economic challenges have raised questions about the sustainability of Europe's economic relationship with China.

In this context, the concept of "de-risking" has gained attention as a way for European companies and policymakers to reduce their exposure to risk and safeguard their interests. This can involve a range of measures, such as diversifying investments, reducing reliance on particular sectors or regions, and implementing new safeguards and risk management mechanisms, especially with regard to the upheavals in the global value chain.

One area where de-risking is particularly relevant is in the realm of cybersecurity. Concerns about the potential for cyber attacks and espionage by foreign actors have led many European countries to implement stricter regulations and screening procedures for foreign technology providers, particularly those from China. This has led to tensions with the Chinese government, which has accused Europe of unfairly targeting Chinese companies.

Another area where de-risking is relevant is in the domain of strategic interests. Europe's relationship with China is complicated by a range of geopolitical factors, including China's growing military assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region and concerns about human rights abuses and repression in China. European policymakers are therefore balancing the need to maintain stable economic and diplomatic relations with China with the need to protect their strategic interests and values.

Overall, de-risking is a complex and multifaceted issue that requires careful consideration of a range of factors, including economic, strategic, and security concerns. European policymakers are likely to continue to grapple with this issue in the years to come, as they seek to navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape and balance their interests and values with the challenges posed by China's rise.

The author, Vivek Tiwari is with ECGC Limited and is pursuing his Ph.D. in international trade from NMIMS, Mumbai.