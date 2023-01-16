With over 1,500 corporate leaders and 600 CEOs and policymakers from across the world, the World Economic Forum (WEF) kickstarted its annual Davos summit on Monday to discuss the most pressing issues being faced by the global economy. NITI Aayog’s CEO Parameswaran Iyer spoke to CNBC-TV18's managing editor Shereen Bhan about how India’s fundamentals remain strong despite the world facing economic turbulence caused by a devastating public health crisis and geopolitical complexities.

He also said that economists recently discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the continued push for progress on the agriculture front. Iyer expressed hope for a continued effort in this area and a focus on key themes such as climate financing, energy transition, and climate change.

"The focus on disruption, innovation, technology, digital, everything, which NITI has always done will continue, but there is also a focus on the states, and that is quite important; not so much social, social of course is important, but agriculture, health, education. The idea is to take some of the asset monetisation and move it down to the states as well because they need to raise resources,” said Iyer.

These discussions come as India works towards becoming a developed country by 2047. The country's leaders recognize the importance of addressing climate change and its impact on agriculture, as well as the need for a shift towards clean energy.

Iyer emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to these issues, one that takes into account the economic, social, and environmental factors at play. He also highlighted the importance of collaboration between government, private sector, and civil society to achieve these goals.

The meeting with Prime Minister Modi is just one example of the ongoing efforts to address these critical issues and move the country forward. With a continued push on the agriculture front and a focus on key themes such as climate financing and energy transition, India is well on its way to becoming a developed country by 2047.

For more details, watch the accompanying video