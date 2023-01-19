homeeconomy News

Davos 2023 | India at the cusp of a new era, remains a bright spot, says McKinsey

economy | Jan 19, 2023 7:38 PM IST

Davos 2023 | India at the cusp of a new era, remains a bright spot, says McKinsey

By Shereen Bhan  Jan 19, 2023 7:38 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Rajat Dhawan, Managing Partner of India at McKinsey, said there are three forces that are very unique to India: demographics, digitalisation, distinctive entrepreneurship culutre.

Rajat Dhawan, Managing Partner of India at McKinsey, believes that India is at the cusp of a new era and remains a bright spot in the world. Echoing the same sentiments, Gautam Kumra, Chairman of Asia at McKinsey, also highlighted that India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are bright spots in Asia.

Recommended Articles

View All

Budget 2023 | India may allow income tax rebate on electric vehicles for 2 more years

Jan 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Tax-saving investment — How to avail benefits under National Pension System and steps to open it

Jan 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | MF industry body proposes uniformity in taxation on listed debt securities, debt mutual funds

Jan 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

30 best bars in India: Khakra-spiked cocktails stir up a storm — what else is shaking us up

Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Kumra added that despite the challenges posed by headwinds, there are enough tailwinds in the region to overcome them.
One area where India particularly shines is in digital consumption. According to Dhawan, digital consumption in India is expected to be a trillion-dollar opportunity by 2030.
Dhawan said three forced are very unique to India:
  • Demographics:
    • The income demographics in the next 2-3 decades are going to be very favourable and which will lead to tremendous amount of domestic consumption.
  • Digitisation: Digital consumption could be a trillion dollar opportunity by 2030.
  • Distinctive entrepreneurship culture: There are great ambitions by the promoter class and that is where the decisiveness is coming, he said.
    • Also Read: Davos 2023 | India may beat $26 trillion economy estimates by 2047: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
    However, India also has its fair share of challenges, particularly in its labour market. Kumra noted that inefficiency in the labour market is a cost disadvantage for India.
    “There is competition among countries going on at this time. The tailwinds certainly support many markets in Asia, but Vietnam has done a great job of creating the right ecosystem and creating a right compelling cost and reliable supply chain infrastructure to deliver on global requirements. So that is where India has to catch-up. In terms of cost competitiveness, India has a 10-15 percent disadvantage due to the high cost of energy, the logistics cost and some of the inefficiencies in the labour market,” Kumra added.
    Despite this, both Dhawan and Kumra are excited about the government's recently-launched production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. These schemes aim to boost domestic manufacturing and are expected to attract significant investment to the country. Overall, India's potential for growth and development is undeniable, and the country continues to be a bright spot on the world stage.
    Also Read: India growing faster than any other large economy, says President, World Economic Forum
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags