Davos 2023 | Expect another last hike of 25 basis points, says Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhary

Amitabh Chaudhary, the MD & CEO of Axis Bank, believes the interest rate hike cycle is almost coming to an end, and expects slightly more confidence and a stable environment going forward. He expects another last hike of 25 basis points by the Reserve Bank of India. "The RBI is quite focused on taming inflation, it is coming in check. But I think they will continue down the path of ensuring that they kind of put it a little behind them," he said.

Chaudhary was speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He said that for the first time he is seeing some economists talking about interest rate cuts going forward in the next 12 months. "Maybe it is too early, but the fact that some people are predicting it does go to show the confidence in this interest rate hikes and technical inflation is coming down," he said, adding that it is important to be a bit cautious about a few factors such as China reopening so rapidly and the Russia-Ukraine war.

On India

Chaudhary also said that India's situation has now stabilised, with regards to outflow of money and commodity prices, broadly. However, trade is where the worry lies. "Exports have slowed down. And with the global recession people are talking about, that could slow down further. So that is something that you need to watch for moving forward. And that also will directly speak for our GDP growth rate," he said.

While the mood at Davos mostly seems to be glum regarding where the global economy is heading, inflation and a possible recession, Chaudhary said that as far as India is concerned, the mood seems to be more euphoric. "India has managed the COVID-19 crisis well, the geopolitical situation is favouring India, a lot of investments are going into India. I think India is being seen as a large domestic market, the last large domestic market which people can tap into. It's an open economy," he said.

He believes the government's policies have been supportive of foreign investment and general capital expenditure. "So in that sense I am seeing a lot of euphoria around India. I am just hoping that all this promise which we are showing, we can execute on it and deliver the results. If we can I think this could be a very very important period for India," he said.

Outlook on real estate

Chaudhary said at present he doesn't see any slowdown as far as the real estate market is concerned. "Especially if you talk to the real estate players, it is very possible about how they see their sector story play out. Especially on the residential side, they have suffered quite a bit for a long period, so they do believe the timing is right and things should work out quite well," he said.

The Axis Bank CEO also added that with more data becoming available to Indian banks, their ability to underwrite the customers is also improved. "So now we can give more to our customers, underwrite better, price it better. So in that sense, for a customer to go and raise a little bit of money to buy real estate has also improved and I think we'll continue and improve over a period of time," he added.

