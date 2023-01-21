Davos 2023: Key takeaways for India

Global leaders and noted economists hailed India for its strong ability to attract global investments amid a churning in the supply chains with its policies like Product-Linked Incentive (PLI).

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos concluded on Friday. The five-day session was held offline for the first time in three years. This year, thousands of public and private sector leaders attended the meeting in the Swiss town. Several leaders from India were present to present India’s standpoint in the global spectrum.

In the World Economic Forum meeting, discussions revealed that while a global slowdown is expected to impact emerging markets, India will remain resilient.

Here are the key takeaways

India’s visibility

India seemed to be the most visible among its regional Asian peers, with major tech companies staging booths in Davos. Indian business leaders were seen at the forefront of debates over technology and supply chain issues.

Global-View on India

Global leaders and noted economists hailed India for its strong ability to attract global investments amid a churning in the supply chains with its policies like Product-Linked Incentives (PLI).

Global consultants PwC, Deloitte and BCG were equally positive about the Indian economy. PwC's Global Chairman Bob Moritz said there is optimism among Indian CEOs, and there is potential to crank up the growth from 6 percent to 8 percent, as per a BQ Prime report.

Noted economist Kenneth Rogoff expressed optimism and said India's economy will perform better than its emerging peers. He also mentioned China will no longer be the growth engine of the world, Moneycontrol reported.

IMF deputy managing director Gita Gopinath also praised India’s digital and physical infrastructure prowess and called for reforms in land and labour markets.

India to remain resilient amid global slowdown

On Day 2 of the meeting, conversations revealed that India is expected to remain resilient despite the global slowdown impacting the emerging markets.

As per a BQ Prime report, heads of Serum Institute of India, Bharat Forge Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd . expressed their confidence in growth citing order books and client conversations.

Amit Kalyani of Bharat Forge said that their businesses won’t be impacted by the western slowdown while GV Prasad of Dr Reddy’s showed optimism about pharma demand even in a slowing world.

Serum Institute's Adar Poonawala said the supply of critical medication was growing, and India will become nearly self-sufficient in active pharma ingredients and some other inputs in two to three years.

The Big Announcements

Big-ticket deals were signed between states and investors at the WEF Davos 2023.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who attended the event said, Maharashtra has signed MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore at WEF, Davos, reported news agency PTI. These non-binding MoUs are spread across avenues of electric vehicles, steel, and infrastructure among others.

Telangana also signed an agreement with Allox Advance Materials Pvt Ltd for setting up a C-LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) active battery material production unit. The initial investment of the project is Rs 210 crore.

Meanwhile, Tata Group’s chairman N Chandrasekaran said that it will invest $90 billion over the next five years in India. German conglomerate Siemens also expressed optimism about investing in India.