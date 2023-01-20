Noting that foreign companies are used to having a double-digit growth rate for several years in India, Vimal Kapur, President and Chief Operating Officer of Honeywell, on Thursday said that if India maintains its growth rate of 6-7%, companies like Honeywell are ready to scale up with the country.

Honeywell, a multinational conglomerate corporation based in America operates in aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies (PMT), and safety and productivity solutions (SPS).

Speaking with CNBC TV18's Shereen Bhan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, Kapur said, "Our businesses are more resource intensive. So as we get more from our customers, it's more of a variable expense. We have raised up to hire more people and I think in the context of India our base is very large. We have 13,000 employees. We have multiple manufacturing facilities. So as India grows, we are set up for growth. We will just lift up our game, to grow with India."

"If India maintains its growth rate of 6-7%, companies like us should grow 15 percent range and we have done that. There was a time we did that 2010-11-12 timeframe; we had that very high growth rate. So we are used to having a double-digit growth rate for several years in India and we know how to do it. So I think we are ready to scale with the country," he said.

On economic trends

On the company's prospects in the 2023 fiscal, Kapur said, "So the sectors we are in, I think they are going to have a not bad 2023 because we are big in aerospace. So as people are traveling more, there's a lot of pent up demand in travel. China should soon open up for international travels. So we expect a good performance in our aero-business. In our energy business, we see a lot of investment by our customers in energy transition. So that's keeping that sector alive."

"(In) The businesses which are closer to the consumer supply chain, there is obviously pressure of the economic trends right now. So on the whole, I always compared 2022 which was a tough year. Ukraine war supply chain issues, high inflation, (etc.) So carrying that forward to 2023, we don't think it's going to be too different. It's going to be a different sort of issues to deal with, but on balance, it should be carried forward and then we had a good 2022 from a performance standpoint," he said.

Kapur said, "I think where we see the most pressure is Europe where we are. We constantly see order rates dropping which was not surprising. I think most people predicted that across most verticals. In the US, in spite of people saying recession is coming, it's holding pretty well. There is no change in the business dimensions as of now because it depends on where you are. But as interest rates keep going up, there's more and more anticipation on reduced production consumption and eventually some slowdown will occur. But so far it has been holding well."

"China had a top 2022 due to Covid related issue. We all are expecting that second half of 2023 will be strong in China after they overcome the COVID issues. I think 2022 was outstanding in India in terms of growth rates. Everybody continues to forecast India to be stronger, you know, 6 percent or so for next year, the next couple of years. So I think they are the bright spots."

