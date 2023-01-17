Davos 2023 | Need more 'he for shes' to hit gender parity, agrees WEF panel

In order to get more women at the table, it is important to get more men on their side, agreed the speakers on the Gender Parity for Economic Recovery panel at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, January 17. The panel was coordinated by CNBC-TV18's Managing Editor Shereen Bhan and the panelists included Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, the Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Executive Director of Oxfam Gabriela Bucher and President of Inter-American Development Bank Ilan Goldfajn.

The Nigerian Finance Minister said it is important to engage more men, find more "he for shes." She spoke about how last year, Nigeria tried to amend its Constitution to be able to have a commitment of 30 percent positions for women, and it failed despite all the campaigning. "Because men were asking that okay, if we give you the 30 percent, what about the remaining 70 percent? Are you going to be a part of that as well? And it didn't go through. It is really very important to get more men on our side. That is the only way we can make progress," she said.

She had previously said women must have a seat at the table and they must be co-creators of any strategic intervention.

Reiterating the same, Union Minister Smriti Irani said if men are at the helm of this partnership, things change. Giving India's example, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about building toilets for women, he also gave India its first menstrual hygiene administrative protocol, he is the first PM in India to speak about access to menstrual hygiene products for girls and women in India's administrative systems for Re 1. "He is the first in India who passed in both houses of Parliament, medical termination of pregnancy at 24 weeks for women, without a whimper or noise from any other man in Indian politics," she said, adding that he has brought about change, not only in discourse but also at administrative capacity, ensured that gender justice percolates. "We need more men and equal participation," she said.

Meanwhile, Bucher said that it also requires holistic rethinking. "We want to really transform the system where we are all at the table," she said.

Goldfajn spoke about how participation of women in the informal sector is very often not captured, which also makes it harder for them to be able to access the financial system.

Women and entrepreneurship

Irani highlighted how over the years it has come to the fore, that more women are turning to entreprenuership.

Giving the examples of the Mudra loans and Standup India programme, she said there was no subscription, especially for the former, and nowhere was it mentioned that it was only for women. "What surprised the people in the fiscal world was that 70 percent of the 320 million (Mudra) loans given out were taken by women. Which means, many recognised that at the entry level of an enterprise, there is a female talent, which by that time was appearing to be unrecognised," she said.

The Mudra Yojana is a scheme that tries to ensure access to credit without any collateral for would-be entrepreneurs.

Irani said the government further decided to provide support fiscally to mid-size companies — so Stand-Up India came about. "Nobody expected that 80 percent of the beneficiaries that would turn up would be women, which means in a world which is talking about skilling and re-skilling, this was a latent talent, which was unrecognised. Women had the skill sets to draw up a business plan, go to a bank, convince the banking sector of their business potential. Even in India, the NPA is 1 percent or less which means when you support the agency of women, it makes fiscal sense, it is societally empowering and it is civilisationally beneficial," she added.

The ones that go unrecognised

Irani also shone the light on women who work diligently but go unrecognised. She said India has 1.5 million women who get elected to office at the grassroot level, which is the panchayat. "These are women who spend money from the Indian treasury, on issues that impact women as well as society at large — infrastructure, health, education. They don't get recognised in that index. I have 15 million women today in India who sit in administrative government positions, who don't get recognised. I have 80 million women who handle singularly close to $32 billion of credit as a coalition. They skill themselves, digitally and physically, they are a part of a supply chain of craft of agro-processing. They don't figure there. Because they are not at large industrial houses to sit at tables such as this and say, we matter, we keep the economic wheels turning," she said.

The language of tech

Irani said it is important to recognise that there will never be a one-size-fits-all solution. Talking about tech and how it is a great leveller and enabler for all genders, she spoke about the language of tech that is available for women. "We are looking at the age of automation. the language of automation is English. India has 16,000 dialects, 125 languages which are constitutionally recognised. If you want to empower the agency of women technologically, do we have the information in my native language? It is not only a solution we are seeking for gender justice, I think it also has great financial potential for many companies," she said.