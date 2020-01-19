#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Davos 2020: Greta Thunberg the headliner this year as Trump returns; Piyush Goyal leads Indian delegation

Updated : January 19, 2020 05:21 PM IST

This year, the Forum will try to cover issues that the world is anxious about—from climate change to the tech lash, the debt crisis to new geopolitical fissures, all under the overarching theme of “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World".
CNBC-TV18 will be fronting several session including a session in association with the World Economic Forum, with commerce minister Piyush Goyal and others.
Davos 2020: Greta Thunberg the headliner this year as Trump returns; Piyush Goyal leads Indian delegation
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

China's economy slumps to 6.1% in 2019; lowest in 29 years

China's economy slumps to 6.1% in 2019; lowest in 29 years

Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court

Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court

Reliance Jio net profit jumps 62.5% to Rs 1,350 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Reliance Jio net profit jumps 62.5% to Rs 1,350 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV