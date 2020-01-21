Davos 2020: As govt snubs Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, IMF's Gita Gopinath says India needs investment

India needs a lot of investment, Gita Gopinath, the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, has said. Her remarks came in the wake of the Indian government’s snub to Amazon chief Jeff Bezos who concluded his three-day India trip last week.

Bezos announced a $1 billion investment in India. It will involve digitisation of small and medium businesses (SMBs). However, Union commerce minister Piyush Bansal disparaged Bezos’ investment. "They [Amazon] may have put in a billion dollars but if they make a loss of a billion dollars every year, then jolly well will have to finance that billion dollar. So, it is not as if they are doing a favour to India when they invest a billion dollars," Goyal said.

Gopinath, however, said that India needs to encourage investment in order to overcome the prolonged economic weakness plaguing the country.

>> Davos 2020: IMF's Gita Gopinath says India's GDP revision due to weakness in credit, rural income growth

''India needs a lot of investment,” she was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Gopinath added: “It's important to encourage investment more broadly with the mandate of the country. We need to revive domestic investment in India, consumption spending is weak. So I think the environment has to be created for greater investment because that's what will raise the capital stock and raise India's potential growth.”

On Monday, IMF revised downward India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection to 4.8 percent for 2020 and to 5.8 percent for FY21.

During Bezos' India visit, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Chauthaiwale had also disparaged Bezos on Twitter for the Washington Post’s coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bezos owns Washington Post.