Economy
Davos 2020: As govt snubs Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, IMF's Gita Gopinath says India needs investment
Updated : January 21, 2020 12:50 PM IST
Gopinath said: "I think the environment has to be created for greater investment because that's what will raise the capital stock and raise India's potential growth.”
On Monday, IMF revised downward India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection to 4.8 percent for 2020 and to 5.8 percent for FY21.
