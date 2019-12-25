Economy
Date for filing ITRs extended to January 31 in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
Updated : December 25, 2019 02:37 PM IST
The region is yet to witness seamless internet connectivity after the Centre's decision to revoke the provisions of Article 370 in August, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state.
The notification was issued under section 119 of the Income Tax Act.
