Date for filing ITRs extended to January 31 in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

In a big relief to the common people in Kashmir Valley, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing of income-tax returns in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to January 31, 2020.

Against the backdrop of reports of disturbances in internet facility in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir, "the CBDT, in the exercise of powers conferred under section 119 of the Act dated July 23, July 27 and October 31, hereby further extends the due date for filing of income tax returns/tax audit reports to January 31, 2020 in respect of all categories of income-tax assesses".

The notification was issued under section 119 of the Income Tax Act.

The region, especially Kashmir, yet to witness seamless internet connectivity after the Centre's decision to revoke the provisions of the Article 370 on August, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state.

The order also emphasized that income tax returns or tax audit reports filed by the income tax assessed after November 31, 2019 till date of issuance of this order shall be deemed to have been filed within the due date, "specified under section 139 (1) of the Act read with CBDT's order section 119 of the Act July 23, July 27 and October 31".