#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sugar stocks gain 3-19% but production shortfall expected
Global Markets: Asian shares going nowhere as G20 looms large
Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC
Rupee slips 17 paise to 69.32/$ in early trade
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Economy

Data localisation rules likely to be out of e-commerce policy framework, says report

Updated : June 26, 2019 08:36 AM IST

Industry representatives who attended the meeting on Monday told the paper that 25 major e-commerce players, including Amazon and Flipkart,  that Goyal said data protection would now be handled by MeiTY as the ministry is already working on a data protection bill.
The draft of Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018, was submitted to MeitY in July last year. Setting up a data protection authority and placing restrictions on cross-border data flows, were among the top recommendations of the bill. The bill is yet to be cleared in the cabinet.
An unnamed industry representative, who attended the meeting, told the paper it that the meeting was a positive development as there were conflicting provisions in the draft e-commerce policy and the Personal Data Protection Bill.
Data localisation rules likely to be out of e-commerce policy framework, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Wadia Group-controlled GoAir revives IPO plans; looks to raise Rs 1,728-2,074 crore

Wadia Group-controlled GoAir revives IPO plans; looks to raise Rs 1,728-2,074 crore

Expect shallow economic recovery and growth of 7.1% in H2FY20, says Morgan Stanley

Expect shallow economic recovery and growth of 7.1% in H2FY20, says Morgan Stanley

Supreme Court issues new roster system, to be followed from July 1

Supreme Court issues new roster system, to be followed from July 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV