Data localisation rules likely to be out of e-commerce policy framework, says report
Updated : June 26, 2019 08:36 AM IST
Industry representatives who attended the meeting on Monday told the paper that 25 major e-commerce players, including Amazon and Flipkart, that Goyal said data protection would now be handled by MeiTY as the ministry is already working on a data protection bill.
The draft of Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018, was submitted to MeitY in July last year. Setting up a data protection authority and placing restrictions on cross-border data flows, were among the top recommendations of the bill. The bill is yet to be cleared in the cabinet.
An unnamed industry representative, who attended the meeting, told the paper it that the meeting was a positive development as there were conflicting provisions in the draft e-commerce policy and the Personal Data Protection Bill.
