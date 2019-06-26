Economy

Data localisation rules likely to be out of e-commerce policy framework, says report

Updated : June 26, 2019 08:36 AM IST

Industry representatives who attended the meeting on Monday told the paper that 25 major e-commerce players, including Amazon and Flipkart, that Goyal said data protection would now be handled by MeiTY as the ministry is already working on a data protection bill.

The draft of Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018, was submitted to MeitY in July last year. Setting up a data protection authority and placing restrictions on cross-border data flows, were among the top recommendations of the bill. The bill is yet to be cleared in the cabinet.