Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli to be one UT from January 26
Updated : December 19, 2019 08:24 PM IST
The merged Union Territory will be named as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
The Bombay High Court shall continue to extend to the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more