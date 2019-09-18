#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Dam mismanagement worsens impact of extreme rainfall in Maharashtra

Updated : September 18, 2019 08:25 PM IST

Extreme rainfall in July and August in parts of Maharashtra led to ruinous floods that killed many and displaced half a million people. Experts say that mismanagement of water in the dams on the Krishna River worsened the impact of the heavy downpours.
Maharashtra, despite hosting a large number of big dams and irrigation projects, has a low ratio of cultivated to irrigated land. Ironically, it is battling drought in Marathwada and Vidarbha, and floods in the western parts of the state.
While there is increasing realisation that large dams and irrigation schemes are not cost-effective and do not serve the purpose for which they are built, they continue to get political patronage amid allegations of financial irregularities.
Dam mismanagement worsens impact of extreme rainfall in Maharashtra
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

Axis Bank looks to raise $1.5-2 billion via equity issuance

Axis Bank looks to raise $1.5-2 billion via equity issuance

Ban on H-4 EAD visas unlikely to be enforced before spring 2020, says report

Ban on H-4 EAD visas unlikely to be enforced before spring 2020, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV