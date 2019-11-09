Economy
Cyclone 'Bulbul' shuts down Kolkata airport operations for 12 hours
Updated : November 09, 2019 04:54 PM IST
The severe cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast this evening.
The National Crisis Management Committee on Saturday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the very severe cyclone Bulbul.
