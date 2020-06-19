  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Cutting off trade ties with China can be a double-edged knife, warns India Inc

Updated : June 19, 2020 08:21 PM IST

Trade guru Panagariya maintains that it is critical to maintain competitiveness of the Indian industry, even if it means importing intermediate goods that go into making of made in India products
R C Bhargava maintains that it is ultimately the Indian customer who will be impacted due to hike in duties
Cutting off trade ties with China can be a double-edged knife, warns India Inc

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sonu Sood sends 173 migrants on charter flight to Dehradun; 'MMR vaccine may offer protection against COVID-19 complications'

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sonu Sood sends 173 migrants on charter flight to Dehradun; 'MMR vaccine may offer protection against COVID-19 complications'

Exhausted Rs 1.5 lakh limit for FY20? Use tax-saving investments made till June 30 for FY21

Exhausted Rs 1.5 lakh limit for FY20? Use tax-saving investments made till June 30 for FY21

PMC Bank fraud: RBI extends restrictions for six months; withdrawal limit raised to Rs 1 lakh

PMC Bank fraud: RBI extends restrictions for six months; withdrawal limit raised to Rs 1 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement