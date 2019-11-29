Economy
Cut in corporate tax rate important for investments, says CEA Subramanian
Updated : November 29, 2019 12:28 PM IST
India's economy grew at 5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019-20 - the slowest pace in over six years.
The government has undertaken a number of measures to arrest the growth slowdown
