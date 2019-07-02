Customs officials seize narcotics worth around Rs 2700 crore smuggled from Pakistan

Customs officials have seized narcotics worth around Rs 2700 crore that were smuggled from neighbouring Pakistan, in the country's largest seizure of illegal drugs, officials said Monday.

Top customs official Dipak Kumar Gupta said 586 kilograms of narcotics, mostly heroin, were hidden in 15 bags among 600 sacks of rock salt imported from Pakistan and were seized Saturday in Punjab. He said two men including the importer of the salt have been detained and are being questioned.

Gupta said officials became suspicious when they found one bag containing a white granular substance. After sifting through the hundreds of sacks, they found 534 kilograms of heroin and 52 kilograms of mixed narcotics, he said.

Another customs official, Bopal Singh, said it was the biggest seizure of narcotics by any government agency.

Officials called it a major success in their fight against drugs in the state, where addiction rates are high. Punjab is a major transit point for drugs and has become a major consumer base as well. Smuggling of drugs and goods is common along Punjab's 553-kilometer (345-mile) border with Pakistan.