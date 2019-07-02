#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Customs officials seize narcotics worth around Rs 2700 crore smuggled from Pakistan

Updated : July 02, 2019 10:01 AM IST

586 kilograms of narcotics, mostly heroin, were hidden in 15 bags among 600 sacks of rock salt imported from Pakistan and were seized Saturday in Punjab.
Officials became suspicious when they found one bag containing a white granular substance.
Punjab is a major transit point for drugs and has become a major consumer base as well.
cnbc two logos
