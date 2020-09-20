Economy Custom duty on open cell from October 1, manufacturing capacity must for domestic industry Updated : September 20, 2020 02:54 PM IST Explaining the rational of the imposition of a marginal duty of 5 percent on Open Cell, the top government source said that critical items shall start manufacturing in India. The imposition of customs duty shall incentivise the domestic manufacturing of critical parts like Open cell in India. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.