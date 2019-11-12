#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Current slowdown in Indian economy 'most severe' in last 20 years, says Centrum Broking

Updated : November 12, 2019 12:36 PM IST

In the last 20 years, India has witnessed 4 'downturns', however, the current slowdown seems to be the most protracted and severe.
The impact on both rural and urban demand in this slowdown has been unprecedented.
The study by Centrum Broking suggests that no downturn has reversed without government intervention.
