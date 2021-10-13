Current revenue is considerably higher than budget, says finance secretary TV Somanathan

The current revenue is considerably higher than the budget which is a good thing, finance secretary TV Somanathan said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He added that they are expecting revenues to be above budget estimates.

"However, there is also a considerable increase in several of the expenditure items, including the food subsidy. There are others also like increase in the fertilizer subsidy and increase in payments on account of arrears to the export incentive schemes like MEIS and SEIS which have also been announced," he said.

Hence, he said that some analysts are underestimating the expenditure side. In case of a revenue increase, there is an expenditure increase.

On tax revenue gap on telecom moratorium, Somanathan said that there is a risk on the non-tax revenue side.

"So, we will see some decline in the non-tax revenue," he stated.

"The progress made on privatisation like Air India is good but it’s too early to estimate the total receipts other than revenue. As of now, I think we are not too far from budget deficit projections," he added.

On vaccine budget, he said that the government will ‘probably’ achieve its target of vaccinating the adult population ‘pretty soon’ but it may cross the budget of Rs 35,000 crore. He said the government has made commitments for the purchase of vaccines, exceeding Rs 36,000 crore.

