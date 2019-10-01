Economy
Current account gap narrows to 2% of GDP in June quarter
Updated : October 01, 2019 08:37 AM IST
India's current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to 2 percent of gross domestic product in the June quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2020 from 2.3 percent in the same period a year ago due to higher invisible receipts, the central bank said.
The current account deficit stood at $14.3 billion in the June quarter versus $15.8 billion a year ago.
Balance of payments, the difference between current account and capital account, stood at a surplus of $14 billion in the June quarter compared to a deficit of $11.3 billion a year ago, data showed.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more