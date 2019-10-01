Current account gap narrows to 2% of GDP in June quarter

India's current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to 2 percent of gross domestic product in the June quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2020 from 2.3 percent in the same period a year ago due to higher invisible receipts, the central bank said.

On a quarterly basis, however, the CAD widened sharply from 0.7 percent of GDP seen in the March quarter.

CAD, a key indicator of economic health, measures the difference between the values of a country's imported and exported goods and services.

"Though the statistics look good, it doesn't reflect any fundamental strength. CAD is capped because imports have fallen at a faster pace than exports due to weak manufacturing activity," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at L&T Financial Services.

Trade deficit in August narrowed to $13.45 billion from $17.92 billion, trade ministry data earlier this month showed.

The country's merchandise trade gap widened slightly to $46.2 billion from $45.8 billion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The current account deficit stood at $14.3 billion in the June quarter versus $15.8 billion a year ago.

Higher invisible receipts, including earnings through services like travel, financial, telecommunications, rose $31.9 billion versus $29.9 billion a year ago.

Balance of payments, the difference between current account and capital account, stood at a surplus of $14 billion in the June quarter compared to a deficit of $11.3 billion a year ago, data showed.

The RBI said the net inflows on account of external commercial borrowings stood at $ 6.3 billion versus an outflow of $1.5 billion.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas also rose to $19.9 billion, up 6.2 percent from a year ago, RBI data showed.