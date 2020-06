Today, the entire world is facing and fighting a crisis of a magnitude which no one had anticipated. The much-dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19), a pandemic declared by the World Health Organization has prompted governments and the private sector to wholeheartedly contribute towards this war on COVID-19.

The recent announcement to allow funds spent on COVID-19 relief work as CSR spend has created a win-win situation for companies. Through this special series, Mridu Bhandari, Editor, Special Projects, Network18 had the opportunity to engage with Ashwini Kumar Choubay, Minister of state for health & family welfare who highlighted the importance of stronger & innovative partnerships between the public and private sectors to improve healthcare services in the country. He also hinted at testing traditional medicinal systems simultaneously along with experts trying day and night to arrive at a vaccine for coronavirus.

Further, on the show, Mridu Bhandari led the panel of distinguished leaders of India Inc. who have all been using their CSR funds to battle the several facets of the pandemic like access to medical supplies, the migrant worker crisis and most importantly, the protection of healthcare workers on the frontline and many more pertinent questions, whose answers are the need of the hour. Among the panelists for this special episode were Rajiv Chaba, MD, MG Motor India, Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India and Haresh Nayak Group MD – South Asia & COO, Dentsu Aegis Network who had some really good insights on how brands should strengthen their social good divisions.

The last leg of the show was joined by some self-driven crusaders and celebrities who have taken it upon themselves to contribute to the COVID war. This insightful segment included Sonu Sood, an actor who has helped migrant workers from across the country reach home safely, Ravi Goenka, MD, Laxmi Organics and Sahil Arora, AVP & Head – CSR, Dentsu Aegis Network talk about trying to create a collective, sustainable social response to the pandemic by mobilizing volunteers, spreading awareness in villages, raising funds online and coordinating the delivery of food and medicines to the needy, especially the elderly and daily wagers. Further, organizations like Indeed – the CSR division of Dentsu Aegis Network, are working closely with both, corporates and the Government, to channelize CSR support in the most effective and transparent manner and deliver real value on the ground.

