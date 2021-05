Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, on May 7 advised to ‘invest with caution' to those who want to put their money in cryptocurrency.

Musk, known for his cryptic tweets on cryptocurrency tweeted, “Cryptocurrency is promising, but please invest with caution!”

Cryptocurrency is promising, but please invest with caution! https://t.co/A4kplcP8Vq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2021

In a video released by TMZ, Musk also warned not to invest life savings in cryptocurrency. “First of all, I think people should not invest their life savings in cryptocurrency. To be clear, I think that's unwise," he said.

The Dogecoin was invented as a joke, essentially to make fun of cryptocurrency and now fate comes near to irony as Dogecoin may end up emerging as the leading cryptocurrency despite being launched as a ‘joke’, he added.

A few months back, Musk expressed his wish to make Dogecoin the ‘currency of the Internet'. He has said the 'crypto whales' who hoard large stockpiles of Dogecoin are standing in the way of it from becoming a mainstream currency.

Musk has been showing support for Dogecoin over the last year. Every time he tweets on Dogecoin its value surges. The Internet loves to call this ‘The Musk Effect’.

Recently, when Musk showed the possibility of Dogecoin featuring in his 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut, the value of Dogecoin surged by as much as 20 percent.

Musk also sold 10 percent of its Bitcoin holdings last month to prove the liquidity of the leading cryptocurrency.